Rafael Benitez: Newcastle manager returns to work following surgery
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has returned to work.
Benitez, 57, had been forced to watch Sunday's 1-0 win at Swansea from home as he recovered from surgery to deal with an infection following a hernia operation two years ago.
The Spaniard had been absent from training, but kept in daily contact with the team.
Newcastle posted a picture of Benitez on Twitter on Tuesday, along with the words "the boss is back".
