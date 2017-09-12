Rafael Benitez: Newcastle manager returns to work following surgery

Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez took charge at Newcastle in March 2016

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has returned to work.

Benitez, 57, had been forced to watch Sunday's 1-0 win at Swansea from home as he recovered from surgery to deal with an infection following a hernia operation two years ago.

The Spaniard had been absent from training, but kept in daily contact with the team.

Newcastle posted a picture of Benitez on Twitter on Tuesday, along with the words "the boss is back".

