Ederson: Manchester City goalkeeper returns to training

Manchester City keeper Ederson
Ederson wore head protection as he returned to training

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson trained on Tuesday as they prepare for their opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, 24, needed eight stitches in his face after being caught by a high boot from Sadio Mane during the 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Ederson wore a headguard to protect the affected area during training.

It is possible he could be involved on Wednesday but, if not, Claudio Bravo is set to deputise.

Ederson required lengthy treatment and was carried off on a stretcher after the 37th-minute collision with Mane, who was sent off.

He returned to watch the final stages of his side's victory, and City boss Guardiola said after the game he hoped Ederson "can come back soon".

Liverpool have since appealed against the length of Mane's three-match ban.

