Scottish Gossip: Celtic in Champions League, Stewart Regan Q&A, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic teenager Anthony Ralston is on standby to make his full Champions League debut with a marking job against Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, having made just four starts for the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Olivier Ntcham reckons critics don't give Celtic enough credit and the French midfielder is determined to put one over on Paris Saint-Germain this evening. (Daily Record)

PSG captain Thiago Silva admits the pressure is on the visitors as they arrive in Glasgow with new signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. (Daily Mail)

Manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping Celtic centre half Jozo Simunovic has the nerve to deal with the Paris Saint-Germain forward line of Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Mbappe after surviving a stare-off with Lionel Messi last season. (Herald, subscription required)

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan opens up on Rangers, Peter Lawwell and Campbell Ogilvie as he answers questions on their decision not to grant Celtic an independent review. (Daily Record)

Will Ralston start for Celtic in the Champions League this evening?

The SFA's compliance officer Tony McGlennan has decided no complaint will be raised after Celtic captain Scott Brown was involved in an incident with Hamilton's Ioannis Skondras on Friday. (Daily Record)

No SFA action will be taken against Hibs boss Neil Lennon for his touchline conduct at Ibrox earlier this season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has had his players in for training at 6.30am in bid to end their early season slump and says they will continue to work hard to improve results. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright backs Neil McCann to turn things round at Dundee after poor start to their league campaign. (Sun)

McDiarmid Park will host back-to-back Scotland Under-21 European Championship qualifiers in November, with Latvia and Ukraine coming to St Johnstone's Perth home on 10 and 14 November respectively. (Scotsman)

Turmoil at Celtic's Champions League group rivals, as Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is slammed by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after questioning the club's transfer policy. (Sky Sports)