Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley

Fernando Llorente joined Tottenham from Swansea on transfer deadline day.

Striker Fernando Llorente is likely to make his first start for Tottenham in Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round tie against Championship side Barnsley.

Academy graduates Harry Winks, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Kyle Walker-Peters could also be handed chances.

Barnsley's Ryan Hedges picked up a knock on Saturday but should be fit to face Premier League Spurs at Wembley.

The match comes too soon for Lloyd Isgrove and Dimitri Cavare, who are both nearing returns to full fitness.

Spurs have struggled since their temporary move to the national stadium while White Hart Lane is redeveloped, their only home win this season coming against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

