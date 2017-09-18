Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley
Striker Fernando Llorente is likely to make his first start for Tottenham in Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round tie against Championship side Barnsley.
Academy graduates Harry Winks, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Kyle Walker-Peters could also be handed chances.
Barnsley's Ryan Hedges picked up a knock on Saturday but should be fit to face Premier League Spurs at Wembley.
The match comes too soon for Lloyd Isgrove and Dimitri Cavare, who are both nearing returns to full fitness.
Spurs have struggled since their temporary move to the national stadium while White Hart Lane is redeveloped, their only home win this season coming against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the second meeting between these sides in the League Cup - Tottenham won both legs in the second round on their way to the semi-finals in 1986-87.
- Barnsley have won only one of their 16 previous away games against Spurs - a 3-0 win in the Second Division in 1947-48.
- These sides last met in the 1998-99 FA Cup, with David Ginola's goal earning Tottenham the victory.
- Tottenham have won 17 of their past 18 home League Cup games against sides from a lower division, only losing to Birmingham at this stage in 2000-01.
- Meanwhile, Barnsley have lost 13 of their past 15 League Cup games against Premier League opponents, winning at Bradford in October 1999 and against Burnley in September 2009.