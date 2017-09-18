Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie scored twice against Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game of the season

Mamadou Sakho and Pape Souare are both set to start for Crystal Palace in Tuesday's League Cup third-round tie with Huddersfield Town.

Defender Souare has been out of action since being involved in a car crash more than a year ago.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg could return for Huddersfield, having been out since fracturing his neck in March.

Defender Martin Cranie (hip), striker Steve Mounie (heel) and midfielder Kasey Palmer (hamstring) are doubts.

