Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Updates on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Mamadou Sakho and Pape Souare are both set to start for Crystal Palace in Tuesday's League Cup third-round tie with Huddersfield Town.
Defender Souare has been out of action since being involved in a car crash more than a year ago.
Midfielder Jonathan Hogg could return for Huddersfield, having been out since fracturing his neck in March.
Defender Martin Cranie (hip), striker Steve Mounie (heel) and midfielder Kasey Palmer (hamstring) are doubts.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first meeting between these two sides in the League Cup, although they have already met this season, with Huddersfield winning 3-0 at Selhurst Park.
- Palace have won 22 of their past 25 League Cup games at Selhurst Park (L3), including each of the past four.
- The Eagles have lost each of their past three League Cup games against top-flight opponents, although they were a Premier League team themselves.
- Huddersfield are looking to reach the fourth round for the first time since 1999-2000 when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at this stage.
- The Terriers have lost each of their past four League Cup contests against Premier League opponents, however they were in the second and third tiers at that time.