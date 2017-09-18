Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

From the section

Middlesbrough and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw in the Championship earlier this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is expected to be fit to face Middlesbrough despite coming off in the 3-0 win at Barnsley with cramp.

Gabby Agbonlahor, Micah Richards, Tommy Elphick, Ross McCormack, Ritchie De Laet and Mark Bunn could be available.

Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton and Adama Traore are both suspended.

Martin Braithwaite is back in training after a hamstring injury, but fellow striker Rudy Gestede is out with a thigh problem.

MATCH FACTS