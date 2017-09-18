Bristol City v Stoke City

Stoke have progressed from each of their last nine League Cup ties against lower league opposition, keeping clean sheets in the last four

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is likely to make changes for Tuesday's home League Cup third-round match against Premier League side Stoke City.

Forwards Jonathan Leko and Cauley Woodrow will both definitely miss out because they are cup-tied.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is set to name a strong line-up against the Championship team.

Defender Glen Johnson, midfielder Charlie Adam and striker Peter Crouch are all in contention for starts.

Defender Kurt Zouma, on loan from Chelsea, is also likely to play because he will be unavailable against his parent club in the league this weekend.

"There are a couple of players we feel we need to give a game, but we will still go strong," said Hughes.

"It is important that we progress in the competition, so we want to have a good run in it this season if we can."

