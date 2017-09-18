Reading v Swansea City

From the section

Jordan Obita came off the bench for Reading against Brentford at the weekend

Reading left-back Jordan Obita could start Tuesday's game against Premier League side Swansea City in the EFL Cup third round.

Obita has returned from an ankle injury picked up in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg in May.

Striker Wilfried Bony is in line for a first start since returning to Swansea, after two substitute appearances.

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, right-back Angel Rangel and midfielder Leroy Fer could all feature.

MATCH FACTS