Reading v Swansea City

Jordan Obita
Jordan Obita came off the bench for Reading against Brentford at the weekend

Reading left-back Jordan Obita could start Tuesday's game against Premier League side Swansea City in the EFL Cup third round.

Obita has returned from an ankle injury picked up in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg in May.

Striker Wilfried Bony is in line for a first start since returning to Swansea, after two substitute appearances.

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, right-back Angel Rangel and midfielder Leroy Fer could all feature.

MATCH FACTS

  • Reading have progressed past Swansea in the three League Cup ties they have contested, most recently a 1-0 victory in the second round in 2007-08.
  • The Royals have only beaten Premier League opposition in one of their past 10 League Cup matches - a 3-2 victory against QPR in September 2012.
  • Swansea have won 13 of their past 16 League Cup ties against lower league opponents, including a 5-0 win over Bradford City in the 2013 final.
  • In fact, the Swans have only reached the fourth round once since winning the competition.

Tuesday 19th September 2017

