Leicester City v Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal on transfer deadline day

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for the EFL Cup third-round match against Liverpool.

The striker picked up a groin problem in the draw at Huddersfield while Matty James (Achilles), Robert Huth (ankle) and Christian Fuchs (eye) are out.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his first Liverpool start having come off the bench in the last three games.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward and midfielder Marko Grujic will also line up for last season's beaten semi-finalists.

Striker Dominic Solanke and full-back Jon Flanagan are also expected to play some part as manager Jurgen Klopp makes a number of changes from the sides that drew with Sevilla and Burnley.

'A fantastic opportunity for Alex'

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for £35m on transfer deadline day and made his first appearance for the Reds on 9 September, coming off the bench in a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

He has also come on as a substitute in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Sevilla and Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw against Burnley.

"It's a fantastic opportunity now for Alex. He had an impact when he came on," said Klopp.

"We have a lot of players who are in good shape but have not had the match time - for example Grujic made a big step in development.

"We have enough games for the players to get rhythm. It's not easy early in the season."

Forward Sadio Mane will not play as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

