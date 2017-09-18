Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Jordon Ibe could start for Bournemouth in Tuesday's home League Cup third-round tie against Brighton.
The forward came off the bench and provided two assists as the Cherries beat the Seagulls in the Premier League on Friday.
Summer signings Jose Izquierdo, Ezequiel Schelotto and Tim Krul could make their first starts for Brighton.
Izzy Brown (hamstring) has returned to training but this game could come too soon.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first meeting between these two sides in the League Cup.
- Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past six games against Brighton, winning both league games in the 2014-15 Championship campaign, their last meeting before this season.
- The Cherries have reached the fourth round in two of their past three campaigns, although they have lost their last two games against Premier League opposition.
- Brighton are looking to reach the fourth round for only the second time since 1980, last doing so in 2014-15.