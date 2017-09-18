Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers
TEAM NEWS
Wolves, who are second in the Championship, may choose to rotate their squad for the visit of League One side Bristol Rovers.
Willy Boly and Helder Costa are still out, but left-back Barry Douglas is close to a return after five games out.
Rovers will be without centre-back Ryan Sweeney, who was sent off in their 3-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic.
Darrell Clarke's team beat second-tier opposition in round two, winning 1-0 at Fulham with Ellis Harrison's goal.
MATCH FACTS
- Wolves have faced Bristol Rovers just once in the League Cup, a fourth-round victory in October 1972 on their way to their first-ever semi-final in the competition.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have progressed past lower league opposition in 11 of their last 12 League Cup games at the Molineux, although the last seven have been against League Two sides.
- The third round is the furthest Bristol Rovers have been in the League Cup since they lost to Wolves in the fourth round in 1972/73.
- Wolves haven't reached the fourth round as a second-tier side since 1995-96, eventually reaching the quarter-final.
- After seven successive away losses to opposition from a higher tier, the Gas defeated Fulham in the last round; they haven't knocked out two higher-league sides since 1972/73, when they knocked out three (Cardiff, Brighton and Manchester United).