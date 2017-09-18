Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Former Bristol Rovers youngster Donovan Wilson scored for Wolves in their second-round win at last season's beaten finalists Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Wolves, who are second in the Championship, may choose to rotate their squad for the visit of League One side Bristol Rovers.

Willy Boly and Helder Costa are still out, but left-back Barry Douglas is close to a return after five games out.

Rovers will be without centre-back Ryan Sweeney, who was sent off in their 3-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Darrell Clarke's team beat second-tier opposition in round two, winning 1-0 at Fulham with Ellis Harrison's goal.

MATCH FACTS