Slaven Bilic: Frank de Boer's sacking was on my mind before West Ham win

Slaven Bilic has been West Ham manager since June 2015

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said Frank de Boer's sacking as Crystal Palace manager was on his mind prior to Monday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield.

Bilic had been under pressure following three defeats from West Ham's first three Premier League games of the season.

Palace dismissed De Boer on Monday after they lost to Burnley on Sunday - their fourth successive loss.

"Was De Boer's sacking on my mind? It was. I ain't going to lie," said Bilic.

"But I'm 49, I've been in football since I was 18, so I know.

"To be fair, I came into the zone where I didn't care about that - not in a negative way. I care about the team - but I saw them really focused.

Huddersfield, who were promoted to the Premier League last season, arrived at London Stadium unbeaten and as the only top-flight side yet to concede a goal.

However, they fell behind in the second half when Pedro Obiang's shot took a big deflection off defender Mathias Jorgensen to loop into the back of the net.

Substitute Andre Ayew then stabbed in a quick second to move West Ham off the bottom of the table.

"It was a top performance, not in the sense of beautiful football, but in determination and in executing the game plan," Bilic added.

Monday's game was the Hammers' first at home this term after playing their first three fixtures away because of the London Stadium hosting the World Athletics Championships.

West Ham moved to the ground at the start of last season but struggled to adapt to their new surroundings, losing eight Premier League games there.

But Bilic believes performances gradually improved and says it is now starting to feel like home.

"I said last year that our performances in the second half of the season, apart from a couple of games, improved," said the Croat.

"We have played some really good games here. It will never be Upton Park of course but it is becoming our home more and more."

Pressure eased on Bilic?

BBC Radio 5 live pundit Jermaine Jenas:

It was all about getting the job done for Slaven Bilic, his team and the fans. The supporters have watched better performances. You could feel the tension on the pitch. Fair play to West Ham because there was a lot of pressure on them today.

If you're a fan watching that from West Ham week in, week out, it would be worrying. But Bilic could say [midfielder] Manuel Lanzini wasn't playing and other ball players. He would say he had one way to play.

If this was how he was moving forward, his job would still be at risk.