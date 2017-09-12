Tuesday Papers

The Star's back page sport leads with Roy Hodgson's expected appointment at Crystal Palace
The Telegraph lead with West Ham's victory over Huddersfield on Monday night
The isport pages also feature West Ham's birthday present to manager Slaven Bilic
The Sun sport pages include England footballers crash course on cyber security ahead of the 2018 World Cup finals
