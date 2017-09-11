BBC Sport - West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield: Slaven Bilic pleased with result at London Stadium
London Stadium is proper home - Bilic
Football
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says London Stadium is becoming a "proper home" after the Hammers beat Huddersfield 2-0 in their first game at home this season.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town
