BBC Sport - West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town: David Wagner felt Terriers 'didn't deserve points'
Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says his side "deserved the defeat" after losing 2-0 at West Ham on Monday, their first loss since being back in the top flight.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield Town
