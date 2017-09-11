PSG boss Unai Emery wary of Leigh Griffiths threat at Celtic Park

Unai Emery has won 47 of his 62 matches in charge of Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain boss Unai Emery has identified Leigh Griffiths as a potential threat to his side in their Champions League opener at Celtic Park.

Having spent £366m on strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG arrive in Glasgow as huge favourites.

However, Emery has warned his side they must pay close attention to Scotland striker Griffiths.

"I know of his quality, how well he plays on the ball and how well he keeps the ball," Emery said.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said earlier Griffiths was available for Tuesday's match after the 27-year-old missed Friday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical.

He had picked up a knock after scoring in Scotland's win over Malta last week and has netted five times for Celtic this season.

"He has a lot of experience," Emery said of Griffiths. "We've analysed the style of the team and his style as well and we'll try and adapt for him."

Griffiths is likely to lead Celtic's attack on Tuesday

Celtic's recent home form in Champions League group stage games has not been as strong as it was in their earlier forays in the tournament. They have won just one, and lost four, of their past six home group stage matches in the competition.

Emery, however, is expecting Rodgers' men to make life difficult for his marquee players, backed by a passionate home support.

"I'm obviously aware there is a great atmosphere here," the Spaniard said.

"All the players love to play this type of game. My players are used to playing at this level, in this type of atmosphere.

"It will be difficult for us to overcome but we aim to try and do that."

Given their extraordinary financial outlay over the summer, the French outfit are many people's tip to capture their first Champions League crown this season.

Emery admits he is blessed with one of the strongest squads in Europe, but refuses to look too far ahead at potential European glory.

"I want to see progress step by step," he added. "I have a lot of responsibility because I have many good players at my disposal.

"But I am also aware that there are many good teams in the Champions League, and Celtic is one of them. So we have to be careful because at home Celtic always has a lot of intensity."