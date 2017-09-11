BBC Sport - Marouane Fellaini: Jose Mourinho 'feels weaker' without midfielder in Man Utd squad

Mourinho 'feels weaker' without Fellaini

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he "feels weaker" without Marouane Fellaini in his squad after confirming the midfielder is a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League Group A tie with FC Basel.

