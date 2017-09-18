Hibernian v Livingston

Craig Halkett (left) scored as Livingston beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 on Saturday

Hibernian remain without long-term injury absentees and central defenders Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor for Tuesday's Scottish League Cup tie.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley is also an injury concern for the Premiership side against Livingston.

Championship Livi warmed up for their short trip to Edinburgh with a 3-1 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

David Hopkin's side defeated Falkirk 2-1 after extra-time in the last round while Hibs beat Ayr United 5-0.

Match stats

Hibernian are unbeaten against Livingston in their past 11 meetings

Livi's last win at Easter Road was in 2005

The Lions beat Hibs 2-0 in the 2004 League Cup final

Livingston are in their first League Cup quarter-final since 2006

Pre-match quotes

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "It's important for our club to get to the semi-final.

"There's only two real opportunities [to win something], with the league maybe beyond us.

"There are two competitions [League Cup and Scottish Cup] we have done pretty well in the last couple of years and I'd like to keep that going."