Scottish League Cup - Quarter-final
Hibernian19:45Livingston
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v Livingston

Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow
Craig Halkett (left) scored as Livingston beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 on Saturday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Hibernian remain without long-term injury absentees and central defenders Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor for Tuesday's Scottish League Cup tie.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley is also an injury concern for the Premiership side against Livingston.

Championship Livi warmed up for their short trip to Edinburgh with a 3-1 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

David Hopkin's side defeated Falkirk 2-1 after extra-time in the last round while Hibs beat Ayr United 5-0.

Match stats

  • Hibernian are unbeaten against Livingston in their past 11 meetings
  • Livi's last win at Easter Road was in 2005
  • The Lions beat Hibs 2-0 in the 2004 League Cup final
  • Livingston are in their first League Cup quarter-final since 2006

Pre-match quotes

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "It's important for our club to get to the semi-final.

"There's only two real opportunities [to win something], with the league maybe beyond us.

"There are two competitions [League Cup and Scottish Cup] we have done pretty well in the last couple of years and I'd like to keep that going."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk44001311212
2Inverness CT42115328
3Stirling42116517
4Brechin401319-82
5Forfar4013310-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42201331010
2Peterhead43017619
3Hearts42117437
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin4004213-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd4310102811
2Dundee431082610
3Raith Rovers42029546
4Cowdenbeath4103511-63
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian43101311210
2Ross County422080810
3Arbroath412167-16
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa401328-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001531212
2Kilmarnock43019369
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic4013210-82
5Dumbarton401328-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001221012
2Morton42118628
3Queen's Park42119907
4Edinburgh City4013312-92
5Berwick401347-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton422011659
2Albion413012937
3Queen of Sth41306427
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir401339-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle431092710
3St Mirren42029726
4Airdrieonians4103410-63
5Stranraer4004412-80
View full Scottish League Cup tables

