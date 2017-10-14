BBC Sport - Watch now - Football Focus

Watch now - Football Focus

Football Focus features an interview with Liverpool's Dejan Lovren ahead of the much-anticipated visit of Manchester United to Anfield. Watford's Tom Cleverley reflects on their great start to the season, while Derby County manager Gary Rowett and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton meet up ahead of the East Midlands derby.

This is a live BBC One stream starting at 12:00.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch now - Football Focus

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

Highlights - St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers

Video

Klopp & Mourinho on Liverpool v Man Utd

Video

Moyes on Scotland: Nobody turns down their national team

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'I was in a very dark dark place' - Kirkland on anxiety & depression

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Video

Rapper Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright

Video

Why has Lovren had to change his phone number?

Video

Liverpool v Man Utd: The important questions answered

Video

At home with UK's only 'boxing couple'

  • From the section News
Video

Wentz on fire as Eagles beat Panthers

Video

'Being sacked is now part of manager's journey'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired