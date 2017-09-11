Eniola Aluko: FA executives will face inquiry over Mark Sampson investigations

Media playback is not supported on this device Sampson has 'clear conscience' after Aluko claims

Senior Football Association executives will face a parliamentary inquiry over the investigations into England women boss Mark Sampson's alleged "bullying and harassment" of Eniola Aluko.

Striker Aluko and ex-England midfielder Lianne Sanderson have also been invited to give evidence.

A select committee hearing is planned for mid-October.

Sampson, 34, was cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.

Aluko, who plays for Chelsea Ladies, has not added to her 102 England caps since making her allegations as part of an FA inquiry into its management culture in 2016.

The 30-year-old accused Sampson of making a "racist comment" about her family, and said she suffered "victimisation as a result of me reporting discrimination".

She subsequently made a grievance claim against the FA and later reached a settlement of around £80,000. The FA said this was to avoid the threat of an employment tribunal disrupting the squad's preparations for Euro 2017.

The player's claims were followed by criticism of the culture in the England women's camp by her team-mate Sanderson, who has not played for England since complaining about a mix-up over a presentation ceremony for her 50th cap.

She told BBC Sport last month how the culture in the team was one where "everyone must conform", adding that she did not expect to be picked again after speaking out.

Sampson said last week that his "conscience is clear" over the allegations.

England start a new World Cup qualifying campaign on 19 September against Russia at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park.