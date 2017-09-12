Rachel Corsie delighted with impact of new Scotland Women coach Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr (right) named Rachel Corsie as Scotland's new captain on Sunday

Captain Rachel Corsie has praised the "intensity" and "freshness" new head coach Shelley Kerr brings to the Scotland set-up.

Kerr has been leading training for the first time, ahead of Thursday's friendly away to Hungary.

"In the first session everyone's intensity has been incredibly high and everyone has been doing their best to impress," Corsie said.

"She will bring a freshness on and off the pitch and maybe we needed that."

Kerr, who played for Scotland 59 times, took over from Swede Anna Signeul, who guided the Scots to their first major tournament at the 2017 European Championships.

And Corsie likes what she has seen of her new boss so far.

"This is the first time our paths have crossed professionally but obviously we are in quite similar positions," said the Aberdonian, who was named skipper on Sunday. "The attributes she has are quite similar perhaps to the ones I have on the pitch."

Anna Signeul took charge of the Finland women's side after leaving Scotland

The pair have already been combining to deliver a consistent message on and off the pitch.

"We need all the players to take responsibility and I want to help encourage that," the Seattle Reign defender said. "I have worked alongside some great players and great leaders in the past and I have learnt a lot. I hope I can share some of that.

"Shelley has stressed that is what she expects from me, it is about helping integrate the whole team and gelling ourselves together."

'I have matured a lot'

Corsie, who moved to the USA in 2015, credits her time playing in the National Women's Soccer League for transforming her outlook.

"Coming together with some of the best players in the world every day and training (with them), and playing against them, is something that has driven me forwards on the field," the 28-year-old said.

"Off the field I have matured a lot, it has been a fantastic opportunity for me and I have loved every second. Right now, I don't want to come home."

The match against Hungary is the final warm up before Scotland begin their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign in a group alongside Switzerland, Poland, Belarus and Albania.

"It is open, with obviously Switzerland (currently 16th in the Fifa world rankings, six places ahead of Scotland) being the top team," Corsie said. "For both of us there will be pressure to beat the teams below us and when it comes to head-to-head we can give a good account of ourselves."

Despite the team's failure to progress to the knockout stage at the 2017 Euros, the closing 1-0 win against Spain has, according to the Scotland skipper, given the squad a real taste for tournament football.

"For all the players who were there it is something we will want to experience again," she said.