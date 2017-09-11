Celtic's Scott Brown & Jozo Simunovic sign new contracts

Scott Brown and Jozo Simunovic have committed to longer stays at Celtic

Celtic captain Scott Brown and defender Jozo Simunovic have signed new contracts with the club.

Midfielder Brown's new deal runs until 2019 and Simunovic, 23, is now tied to the club until 2021.

Brown, 32, has been with Celtic since 2007, winning 13 major trophies including seven league titles.

Simunovic has helped the club win the Premiership in each of his two full seasons in Glasgow and both players were part of last season's treble win.

At international level, former Hibernian player Brown has represented Scotland on 55 occasions, captaining his country in recent years.

Former Dinamo Zagreb player Simunovic played up to under-21 level for Croatia but has now switched to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is yet to win a senior international cap.

"Delighted, delighted for both," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, whose side host Paris St-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener.

"Scott has been a great captain here over many years and certainly the period I've been here, he's consistently played at a very, very high level.

"He's a very important figure for us on and off the field. I've been delighted at his performance level and how, tactically, he's been playing the game.

"Jozo's a young player. This is a great arena for him to play in. He's in a coaching environment where he needs that development. He's an outstanding talent.

"For both those players, it's great news for our squad. We're tying to build and create something here. A lot of the players now are tying in to longer deals, which is great, and it's a real exciting period.

"We've got one or two others that we'll look at to try and ensure that the squad remains as stable as possible but whilst looking to progress at the same time."