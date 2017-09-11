BBC Sport - Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 'sorry' for Frank de Boer after Crystal Palace sacking
Conte 'sorry' for De Boer after Palace sacking
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is "sorry" for Frank de Boer after he was sacked as Crystal Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge.
WATCH MORE: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired