BBC to stream Women's Super League One games

The BBC is to stream Women's Super League One games across TV, radio and online when the new season begins later this month.

Five matches will be shown live on the BBC Sport website, with a further four games to be aired on BBC Radio 5 live.

The BBC Red Button and BT Sport will also show games, with 14 matches in all to be broadcasted before 12 November.

The new campaign starts on Friday, 22 September with a derby between Everton and Liverpool.

"We are proud to add these new WSL fixtures to our already extensive portfolio of the game," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"These new live games alongside the regular Women's Football Show on BBC Two, live commentaries on Radio 5 live sports extra and our live international matches and Women's World Cup qualifying games makes the BBC's women's football offering stronger than ever."

Chelsea go into the season as holders having won the Spring Series, a one-off transitional competition before the WSL's switch to a winter calendar this term.

WSL One on the BBC