Jack Whatmough: Portsmouth defender out for 'five or six months' after knee surgery

Jack Whatmough spent almost a year out following cruciate ligament damage sustained in March 2015

Defender Jack Whatmough will be sidelined for "five or six months" after undergoing knee surgery, says Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

Whatmough has had successful surgery on the injury suffered during Pompey's 1-0 loss to Rotherham on 3 September.

"It's not going to be a short period of time - the specialist has said five or six months, so that's not good," Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

"He's a young man and he's determined and diligent enough to get over it."

Whatmough, 21, has made 57 appearances for Portsmouth since coming through the club's academy system to make his debut in 2013.

He missed much of 2015 with a cruciate injury and suffered another scare in August last year.

"I'm in good hands with one of the best surgeons around," he posted on Twitter.

"I've been in this situation before so I know what's coming and what it takes to come back."