Roy Hodgson: Ex-England manager 'close' to being named Crystal Palace boss

Former England boss Roy Hodgson says he is "close" to taking over as Crystal Palace manager following Frank de Boer's sacking.

De Boer was dismissed on Monday after five games in charge.

Hodgson was at Palace's training ground on Tuesday and told Sky Sports that he had yet to sign a contract but was "pleased" to be returning to football.

The 70-year-old has been out of management since quitting England after their defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Hodgson has previously managed West Brom, Liverpool, Fulham and Blackburn in the Premier League.

Earlier this year, he held talks with Leicester City as a potential candidate to replace Claudio Ranieri.

He spent part of last season working as a consultant with Melbourne City.