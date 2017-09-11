Rangers: Pedro Caixinha targets areas for improvement despite win

Saturday's win over Dundee was Rangers' first Premiership victory of the season at Ibrox

Pedro Caixinha insists there is plenty for his Rangers players to work on after their 4-1 win over Dundee.

The Ibrox boss was delighted his side made it two Premiership victories in a row for the first time this season.

But he wants more from his charges, who take on Partick Thistle in the Premiership on Friday and then again in the League Cup next Tuesday.

"We maybe had opportunities to score more goals," Caixinha told the club website.

"But the quality we arrived in the last third in was okay, though some things regarding to the starting and ending attacking positions, we need to improve.

"The boys played a good game, and the positives were much more than the points we didn't like. Winning, and winning by four goals is something which is very, very good.

"The boys who needed to score goals, scored goals to keep that level of confidence, so overall we need to be pleased.

Caixinha's delighted with the manner in which his players have been celebrating goals

"The quality of the play was very good."

Following the 3-1 triumph at Ross County before the international break, Caixinha's side saw off Dundee thanks to a double from Alfredo Morelos and goals from Josh Windass and Carlos Pena, with Faissal El Bakhtaoui hitting a late reply for the Dens Park men.

Rangers are now fourth in the table, with 10 points from five games, and Caixinha makes no apology for shining a light on the areas he wants to see improved.

"The way we conceded the goal too, I didn't like it, and the way we began the second half, I didn't like," he said. "Those points can make the difference - so we need to keep looking at them.

"Of course - it's another game without a clean sheet, and I think clean sheets are very important as well.

'There is a strong spirit among the group'

"I need to be upset and show it when things happen in a way you don't want them to happen.

"It's the type of mentality I like, it's the type of mentality I need to create and it's the type of mentality where I need to show if I don't like when things are happening - definitely."

One thing Caixinha is more than happy with is the team spirit among his side, which he says is exemplified by the manner in which his players celebrate their goals.

"We started having a look at it in pre-season," he said. "We analysed, not only the moments of the game, but the way we were celebrating the goals, so it is very important for us to celebrate together.

"I told them that situation after I had seen them celebrate a couple of goals, so it really means and shows our team spirit as in that moment, everyone is enthusiastic, happy and involved in it, and I really believe when teams celebrate together and celebrate enthusiastically, there is a strong spirit among the group."