Cody Cooke: Truro City team predicted goals before 7-2 Whitehawk win

Cody Cooke is Truro's top scorer, having previously played as a midfielder

Forward Cody Cooke says the Truro City team predicted they would win by a "margin" against Whitehawk before their 7-2 National League South victory.

The 24-year-old scored his sixth goal this term as the Cornish side moved up to fourth with a fourth win in a row.

"We knew we had to roll them over - they are at the bottom of the table for a reason," Cooke told BBC Cornwall.

"We turned up beforehand and didn't only think we were going to win, we thought we'd win by a margin."

Noah Keats scored a hat-trick at Treyew Road, with Tyler Harvey and Alex Hartridge strikes adding to an own goal.

Despite the result, Truro boss Lee Hodges has targeted an area of improvement for his side.

"I'm just disappointed that we conceded a second goal and I said that to them, but it's so harsh when you score seven goals," he said.

"I don't like conceding goals and I've said to the boys it is sloppy and we did come off it."