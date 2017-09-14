Europa League - Group D
Austria Vienna0Milan3

Austria Vienna v AC Milan

Line-ups

Austria Vienna

  • 31Hadzikic
  • 17Klein
  • 6Mohammed
  • 18WestermannSubstituted forBorkovicat 42'minutes
  • 28Martschinko
  • 15Serbest
  • 26Holzhauser
  • 16Prokop
  • 21Lee
  • 95Pires
  • 14Monschein

Substitutes

  • 2Gluhakovic
  • 7Tajouri-Shradi
  • 9Friesenbichler
  • 23De Paula Gallardo
  • 24Borkovic
  • 25Salamon
  • 32Pentz

Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 17Zapata
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 20Abate
  • 79KessiéBooked at 37mins
  • 21Biglia
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 31Antonelli
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 7Kalinic

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 22Musacchio
  • 30Storari
  • 63Cutrone
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamAustria ViennaAway TeamMilan
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, FK Austria Wien 0, Milan 3.

Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien).

Offside, FK Austria Wien. Felipe Pires tries a through ball, but Christoph Monschein is caught offside.

Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).

Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Alexandar Borkovic replaces Heiko Westermann because of an injury.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Florian Klein.

Offside, FK Austria Wien. Osman Hadzikic tries a through ball, but Christoph Monschein is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Heiko Westermann (FK Austria Wien) because of an injury.

Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).

Heiko Westermann (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Raphael Holzhauser (FK Austria Wien) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Tarkan Serbest (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Jinhyun (FK Austria Wien).

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florian Klein (FK Austria Wien).

Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien).

Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luca Antonelli (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tarkan Serbest (FK Austria Wien).

André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdul Mohammed (FK Austria Wien).

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Goal!

Goal! FK Austria Wien 0, Milan 3. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a fast break.

Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.

Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Attempt saved. Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Holzhauser with a cross.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Milan).

Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

Lee Jinhyun (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 14th September 2017

View all 24 Europa League scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague11001013
2Villarreal11001013
3FC Astana100101-10
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Skenderbeu11001013
2Partizan Belgrade10101101
3Young Boys10101101
4Dynamo Kiev100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga10101101
2Hoffenheim10101101
3Istanbul Basaksehir10100001
4Ludo Razgd10100001

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Milan11003033
2AEK Athens10101101
3HNK Rijeka10101101
4Austria Vienna100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta11003033
2Apollon Limassol10100001
3Lyon10100001
4Everton100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen10100001
2Lokomotiv Moscow10100001
3Sheriff Tiraspol10100001
4Zlín10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Buc00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Lugano00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
11. FC Köln00000000
2Arsenal00000000
3BATE Bor00000000
4Crvena Zvezda00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC RB Salzb00000000
2Konyaspor00000000
3Marseille00000000
4Vitória Guimarães00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao00000000
2Hertha BSC00000000
3Zorya Luhansk00000000
4Östersunds FK00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio00000000
2Nice00000000
3SV Zulte Waregem00000000
4Vitesse00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad00000000
2Rosenborg00000000
3Vardar00000000
4Zenit St P00000000
View full Europa League tables

