First Half ends, FK Austria Wien 0, Milan 3.
Austria Vienna v AC Milan
-
Line-ups
Austria Vienna
- 31Hadzikic
- 17Klein
- 6Mohammed
- 18WestermannSubstituted forBorkovicat 42'minutes
- 28Martschinko
- 15Serbest
- 26Holzhauser
- 16Prokop
- 21Lee
- 95Pires
- 14Monschein
Substitutes
- 2Gluhakovic
- 7Tajouri-Shradi
- 9Friesenbichler
- 23De Paula Gallardo
- 24Borkovic
- 25Salamon
- 32Pentz
Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 17Zapata
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 20Abate
- 79KessiéBooked at 37mins
- 21Biglia
- 10Calhanoglu
- 31Antonelli
- 9Valente Silva
- 7Kalinic
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández Saez
- 18Montolivo
- 22Musacchio
- 30Storari
- 63Cutrone
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Leonardo Bonucci (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien).
Offside, FK Austria Wien. Felipe Pires tries a through ball, but Christoph Monschein is caught offside.
Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).
Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Austria Wien. Alexandar Borkovic replaces Heiko Westermann because of an injury.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Florian Klein.
Offside, FK Austria Wien. Osman Hadzikic tries a through ball, but Christoph Monschein is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Heiko Westermann (FK Austria Wien) because of an injury.
Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).
Heiko Westermann (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raphael Holzhauser (FK Austria Wien) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Franck Kessié (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Tarkan Serbest (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Jinhyun (FK Austria Wien).
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Klein (FK Austria Wien).
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominik Prokop (FK Austria Wien).
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luca Antonelli (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tarkan Serbest (FK Austria Wien).
André Silva (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdul Mohammed (FK Austria Wien).
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.
Goal!
Goal! FK Austria Wien 0, Milan 3. André Silva (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a fast break.
Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Lucas Biglia.
Corner, FK Austria Wien. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Holzhauser with a cross.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Milan).
Christoph Monschein (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Lee Jinhyun (FK Austria Wien) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Milan. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Ignazio Abate is caught offside.