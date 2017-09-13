Europa League - Group H
Arsenal20:051. FC Köln
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v FC Koln

Olivier Giroud (left), Alexis Sanchez (centre) and Arsene Wenger (right)
Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez could both start against Koln

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Arsene Wenger will rest a host of first-team players when Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign at home to FC Koln, but Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere may feature.

Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette have all been left out of the squad

Wenger says the best way of returning to the Champions League next year is via a top-four Premier League finish.

"We did that for 20 years," he said.

"We got 75 points last year and overall, I am humble enough to be happy to win every competition," added the Frenchman.

"I think the best way to do it is through the Premier League."

Jack Wilshere
Jack Wilshere's last appearance for Arsenal was against Watford on 27 August 2016

Wenger has included Chile forward Sanchez in his squad for Thursday's game.

The 28-year-old - Arsenal's top scorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions - was close to joining Manchester City this summer before the Gunners pulled out of a £60m deal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Alexis Sanchez told me he is focused - Arsene Wenger

He has made two appearances this campaign, the second from the bench in last Saturday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

England midfielder Wilshere may also feature on Thursday, for what would be his first Arsenal appearance in more than a year.

He spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, making 27 appearances for the Cherries before breaking his leg - the latest in a long line of injuries - against Tottenham in April.

Giroud almost quit the Emirates

Olivier Giroud scores against Leicester
Giroud came off the bench to score a late winner in Arsenal's first game of the Premier League season

French striker Olivier Giroud is another player likely to start Thursday's game, having come off the bench in all of the Gunners' matches so far this season.

The 30-year-old has scored 99 goals for the club, but has fallen behind new signing Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck in the attacking pecking order.

And he revealed he came close to leaving the club this summer.

"It's true that I was close to leaving the club because I said that I wanted to play," he said.

"But after a big reflection with everybody around me, like my family and my close friends, I decided I wanted to stay at Arsenal and I thought the story was not over, not finished at Arsenal.

"The club bring me a lot and I think I give it back. I still want to improve again and again and win some more trophies for the club, so as I said to the boss our story is not finished, so everybody was pleased with that."

One eye on Chelsea?

Arsenal face a tough test in the Premier League on Sunday when they travel to champions Chelsea.

Wenger, though, is not using the weekend's fixture as an excuse for an under-par display in Europe three days beforehand.

"It is a good opportunity to show we can cope," Wenger said.

"We played on Wednesday night in Barcelona and against Everton on Saturday morning [in the 2015-16 season]. It is a preconceived idea, football is down to how you perform on the day. Three days is plenty of time to recover."

Arsenal have made a poor start to the campaign, losing twice in their opening four league games, but showed signs of recovery in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Koln are bottom of the Bundesliga, having lost all three of their opening league matches.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 14th September 2017

    • ArsenalArsenal20:051. FC Köln1. FC Köln
    • Austria ViennaAustria Vienna18:00MilanAC Milan
    • Slavia PragueSlavia Prague18:00Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
    • ZlínZlín18:00Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol
    • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen18:00Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow
    • AtalantaAtalanta18:00EvertonEverton
    • Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol18:00LyonLyon
    • HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka18:00AEK AthensAEK Athens
    • VillarrealVillarreal18:00FC AstanaFC Astana
    • Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev18:00SkenderbeuSkenderbeu
    • Young BoysYoung Boys18:00Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
    • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir18:00Ludo RazgdLudogorets Razgrad
    View all 24 Europa League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1FC Astana00000000
    2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
    3Slavia Prague00000000
    4Villarreal00000000

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dynamo Kiev00000000
    2Partizan Belgrade00000000
    3Skenderbeu00000000
    4Young Boys00000000

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Istanbul Basaksehir00000000
    2Ludo Razgd00000000
    3Sporting Braga00000000
    4Hoffenheim00000000

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1AEK Athens00000000
    2Austria Vienna00000000
    3HNK Rijeka00000000
    4Milan00000000

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apollon Limassol00000000
    2Atalanta00000000
    3Everton00000000
    4Lyon00000000

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1FC Copenhagen00000000
    2Lokomotiv Moscow00000000
    3Sheriff Tiraspol00000000
    4Zlín00000000

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Steaua Buc00000000
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
    3Lugano00000000
    4Viktoria Plzen00000000

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    11. FC Köln00000000
    2Arsenal00000000
    3BATE Bor00000000
    4Crvena Zvezda00000000

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1FC RB Salzb00000000
    2Konyaspor00000000
    3Marseille00000000
    4Vitória Guimarães00000000

    J

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ath Bilbao00000000
    2Hertha BSC00000000
    3Zorya Luhansk00000000
    4Östersunds FK00000000

    K

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Lazio00000000
    2Nice00000000
    3SV Zulte Waregem00000000
    4Vitesse00000000

    L

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Real Sociedad00000000
    2Rosenborg00000000
    3Vardar00000000
    4Zenit St P00000000
    View full Europa League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Rugbytot running with the ball.

    Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
    Ladies preparing their dinghy

    Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired