Gus Poyet: Uruguayan resigns as Shanghai Shenhua manager

Gus Poyet was appointed as Shanghai Shenhua boss in November 2016

Former Sunderland and Brighton boss Gus Poyet has resigned as manager of Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Poyet, 49, made the decision after a 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye on Sunday left Shanghai 12th in the 16-team Chinese Super League.

"It's not an excuse, it's reality. I'm not complaining, it's just been a difficult season," said Poyet.

With just six wins this season, Shanghai are now 32 points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder was expected to build on the club's third place finish when hired in November 2016.

The big-spending club signed Carlos Tevez in 2016 in deal worth £40m. They also spent big on former Chelsea striker Demba Ba, who is yet to feature this season.

