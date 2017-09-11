Exeter City's Reuben Reid finding more space with strike partner Liam McAlinden

Reuben Reid's first goal against Forest Green was his 100th career league goal

Exeter City's top scorer Reuben Reid says playing with a strike partner is giving him "more space" to exploit.

The 29-year-old has been paired with Liam McAlinden in attack for the League Two leaders and scored twice in their victory at Forest Green on Saturday.

"When you play in a two you're not as pigeon-holed just to stay in the middle of the pitch," Reid told BBC Devon.

"Everyone knows where they're supposed to be and everyone's bouncing off each other defensively and offensively."

Former Plymouth and Rotherham striker Reid is the top scorer in the fourth tier with six goals, a total no-one in the EFL has bettered so far.

Exeter sold key forwards Ollie Watkins and David Wheeler to Championship sides this summer, prompting the change in shape in attack.

McAlinden has one goal, coming in the 1-1 draw with Swindon.

"I'm a striker playing up with a partner now - who's equally as big a threat as me - so it means the two centre-halves have got two genuine threats up against them," said Reid.

"I guess it's opening a lot more space up, things are falling for you and we've got a bit of a routine at the moment with how we play."