Gary Caldwell: Chesterfield boss says he would be 'deluded' to expect fans' backing

Gary Caldwell was appointed Chesterfield boss in January

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell says he does not expect supporters to be happy with him or the club's lowly position after their poor start to the season.

The Spireites, relegated from League One in 2016-17, have won just one of their six League Two games.

"I don't expect them to be (fully behind me) and I don't expect them to be fully behind what they've seen so far," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I'd be deluded if I thought they were," added the Scot.

"We haven't given up though and I hope they haven't either.

"Even if we start winning games the criticism will still be there and I have to deal with that, but right now I am working extremely hard to get results for this club and these supporters.

"I'm as frustrated and as annoyed as them but I believe we will turn it around."

The Spireites were beaten 5-1 at Crewe on Saturday and travel to Colchester on Tuesday looking to move out of the relegation zone.

Caldwell, who won promotion to the Championship with Wigan in 2015-16, does not think he will be sacked if they fail to win.

He said: "I'm not surprised I'm still here because of the discussions I've had with the owners and the board and their support has been incredible.

"I've not been told that I could lose my job after Tuesday and I won't be changing my mindset. I approach every game looking to win it."