Michael Brown: Port Vale manager leaves with club bottom of League Two

Port Vale have parted company with manager Michael Brown after a run of seven league games without a win left the club bottom of League Two.

The 40-year-old was appointed on a full-time basis in May, having been in caretaker charge since December 2016.

The club were relegated to the fourth tier in May and started the season with a 3-1 win at Crawley, but they lost their next six straight league games.

Vale are now looking for their fourth manager in the space of three years.

Assistant managers David Kelly and Chris Morgan have been placed in interim charge.

Chief executive Colin Garlick told the club website: "We are all very disappointed with the start to the season.

"I know Michael and his staff have worked extremely hard to try and rebuild the club and achieve the results that we were looking for but unfortunately, this has not happened."

Vale's run of managers

After Micky Adams departed in September 2014, Rob Page took charge before moving on to Northampton in June 2016.

Bruno Ribeiro lasted just six months in the role and Brown, who worked as assistant manager under both Page and Ribeiro, had almost nine months at the helm.

Brown was backed by the club on Thursday but Saturday's 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers proved to be his final match in charge at Vale Park.

After the draw with Forest Green but before his departure was announced, Brown told BBC Radio Stoke that he believed he would "most definitely" be in charge of their next game.