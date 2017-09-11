Scottish Gossip: Celtic, PSG, Neymar, Rangers, Graham Dorrans, Patrick Roberts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Striker Edinson Cavani insists he and his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates won't be intimidated by the atmosphere at Celtic Park when the French side meet Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday. "We are not going as fans to experience the atmosphere - we are going to win the game," says the Uruguayan. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts feels the Scottish Premiership "is a bit underestimated" but he is adamant that his team have the quality to "kills teams off" on their day. (Daily Mail)

Another Celtic winger, James Forrest, believes the noise could put the likes of Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe off their game. Describing the atmosphere at Celtic Park, he says: "It is weird. Even when you win a corner or a throw-in, it is as if we have scored."(Daily Express)

Having been jeered at Celtic Park for supposed play-acting while playing for Barcelona, Neymar says: "If anybody thinks they can affect my game by booing then they are wasting their time. I have been booed enough times in enough stadiums for it not to even bother me." (Scottish Sun)

Former PSG forward Patrice Loko scored twice against Celtic in 1995 as the French side went on to win their first European trophy, the Cup-Winners' Cup. Twenty-two years on, the Frenchman reckons Neymar's class of 2017 can do the same and lift "the cup with the big ears".(Scottish Sun)

Graham Dorrans insists he is happy with his change of role in the middle of the pitch for Rangers, playing in a deeper position with Ryan Jack rather than having a more attacking remit. (Daily Record)

Wes Foderingham tweets his commitment to being Rangers' goalkeeper. "Honoured to have played 100 games for this great club already. Thank you for your support and here's to the next 100," he wrote.(Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish cyclist David Millar argues that people in the UK do not give Vuelta winner Chris Froome the credit he deserves. (Daily Telegraph)