BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Pundits compare Matt Ritchie foul to Sadio Mane sending-off

Mane's red card should be rescinded - Sutton

Match of the Day 2 pundit Chris Sutton says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's red card should be rescinded after Newcastle's Matt Ritchie was only given a yellow card for a similar foul in the 1-0 win at Swansea.

WATCH MORE: We'd have all gone for it - MOTD pundits on Mane foul

