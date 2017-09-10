BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Pundits compare Matt Ritchie foul to Sadio Mane sending-off
Match of the Day 2 pundit Chris Sutton says Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's red card should be rescinded after Newcastle's Matt Ritchie was only given a yellow card for a similar foul in the 1-0 win at Swansea.
