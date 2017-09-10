BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Is struggling Frank de Boer the right man for Crystal Palace?
MOTD 2: Is De Boer right for Crystal Palace?
- From the section Football
Mark Chapman, Kevin Kilbane and Chris Sutton discuss whether Frank de Boer's style is at odds with his club Crystal Palace, after their fourth straight defeat in the Premier League.
WATCH MORE: De Boer takes 'hope' from Palace performance
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired