BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2: Is struggling Frank de Boer the right man for Crystal Palace?

MOTD 2: Is De Boer right for Crystal Palace?

Mark Chapman, Kevin Kilbane and Chris Sutton discuss whether Frank de Boer's style is at odds with his club Crystal Palace, after their fourth straight defeat in the Premier League.

WATCH MORE: De Boer takes 'hope' from Palace performance

Top videos

Video

MOTD 2: Is De Boer right for Crystal Palace?

Video

Chicken nuggets & paddling pools - why Froome is so amazing

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Incredible, absolutely incredible' - Froome on win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Farah wins Great North Run with late surge

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

Love is in the air! Runner proposes after Great North Run

Video

'Thank you all for listening!' Blofeld bows out from TMS

Video

Highlights: Rangers 4-1 Dundee

Video

Burnley win down to belief - Dyche

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

De Boer takes 'hope' from Palace performance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired