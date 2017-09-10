Monday Papers

The Daily Star leads on Frank de Boer's future and claims Liverpool will recall Philippe Coutinho in midweek
The Daily Star leads on Frank de Boer's future and claims Liverpool will recall Philippe Coutinho in midweek
The Metro also leads on De Boer's position at Crystal Palace
The Metro also leads on De Boer's position at Crystal Palace
The Independent runs a story about Arsene Wenger once turning down a move to Manchester United
The Independent runs a story about Arsene Wenger once turning down a move to Manchester United
The Telegraph highlights the fact De Boer has not won a point at Palace in four matches
The Telegraph highlights the fact De Boer has not won a point at Palace in four matches

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired