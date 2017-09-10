Tom Heaton: Burnley keeper could be sidelined for months with shoulder injury

Tom Heaton was one of four goalkeepers in the recent England squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be out for several months after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old was replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with his own defender, Ben Mee, during the first half at Turf Moor.

He was replaced by Nick Pope, making his Premier League debut.

Heaton is a contender for the England goalkeeper's role currently held by West Ham's Joe Hart.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche does not expect Heaton to return from the injury for months if scans confirm his shoulder is dislocated.

"It looks like a dislocated shoulder and if that is the case we are looking at months, not weeks," said Dyche.