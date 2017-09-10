Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hertha BSC v Werder Bremen
Line-ups
Hertha BSC
- 22Jarstein
- 23Weiser
- 15Langkamp
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 5Stark
- 3Skjelbred
- 11Leckie
- 6Darida
- 7Esswein
- 19Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 8Kalou
- 10Duda
- 14Stocker
- 24Haraguchi
- 28Lustenberger
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 4Bauer
- 26Sané
- 13Veljkovic
- 35Eggestein
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 7Kainz
- 6Delaney
- 5Augustinsson
- 22Bartels
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 3Caldirola
- 8Gondorf
- 15Hajrovic
- 20García
- 29Belfodil
- 30Zetterer
- 44Bargfrede
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).
Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Marvin Plattenhardt tries a through ball, but Sebastian Langkamp is caught offside.
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Vedad Ibisevic.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fin Bartels with a cross.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson following a corner.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.