German Bundesliga
Hertha BSC0Werder Bremen0

Hertha BSC v Werder Bremen

Line-ups

Hertha BSC

  • 22Jarstein
  • 23Weiser
  • 15Langkamp
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 5Stark
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 11Leckie
  • 6Darida
  • 7Esswein
  • 19Ibisevic

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 2Pekarík
  • 8Kalou
  • 10Duda
  • 14Stocker
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 28Lustenberger

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 4Bauer
  • 26Sané
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 35Eggestein
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 7Kainz
  • 6Delaney
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 22Bartels
  • 10Kruse

Substitutes

  • 3Caldirola
  • 8Gondorf
  • 15Hajrovic
  • 20García
  • 29Belfodil
  • 30Zetterer
  • 44Bargfrede
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BSCAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Mitchell Weiser (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).

Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen).

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Marvin Plattenhardt tries a through ball, but Sebastian Langkamp is caught offside.

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen).

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Vedad Ibisevic.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fin Bartels with a cross.

Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson following a corner.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Niklas Stark.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th September 2017

View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd32105057
2Hoffenheim32105237
3Hannover32103127
4RB Leipzig32016336
5Bayern Mun32015326
6Hamburger SV32014316
7FC Augsburg31115324
8B Gladbach31113304
9Hertha BSC31112204
10Eintracht Frankfurt31111104
11VfL Wolfsburg311124-24
12Schalke21012113
13Mainz 0531023303
14Stuttgart210112-13
15SC Freiburg302114-32
16Werder Bremen301203-31
17Bayer Levkn301248-41
181. FC Köln300317-60
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired