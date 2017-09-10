BBC Sport - Swansea 0-1 Newcastle: 'Jamaal Lascelles managing captain's role well'
'Lascelles managing captain's role well'
- From the section Football
Newcastle assistant manager Francisco de Miguel Moreno says Jamaal Lascelles is managing the role of captain well, after the defender scores the only goal in the Magpies' 1-0 win away at Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Newcastle
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 10 September, 22.30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
