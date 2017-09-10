Newcastle assistant manager Francisco de Miguel Moreno says Jamaal Lascelles is managing the role of captain well, after the defender scores the only goal in the Magpies' 1-0 win away at Swansea.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Newcastle

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 10 September, 22.30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.