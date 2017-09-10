BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Clarets win down to belief - Dyche
Burnley win down to belief - Dyche
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his players did not play well in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, but puts the victory down to the team's "belief in each other".
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 10 September, 22.30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
