BBC Sport - Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace: Clarets win down to belief - Dyche

Burnley win down to belief - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his players did not play well in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, but puts the victory down to the team's "belief in each other".

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 10 September, 22.30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.

Top videos

Video

Burnley win down to belief - Dyche

Video

Farah wins Great North Run with late surge

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

'Thank you all for listening!' Blofeld bows out from TMS

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

De Boer takes 'hope' from Palace performance

Video

We'd have all gone for it - MOTD pundits on Mane foul

Video

Morata - the 'cleverest' Premier League striker?

Video

Pint-sized TMS: England win series as Blofeld says goodbye

Video

Farewell Blowers! Legendary commentator's favourite TMS moments

Video

Watch: Shakes-Drayton wins by 0.01 in photo finish

Video

GB's Hart misses out as Bruni wins world title

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired