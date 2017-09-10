BBC Sport - Swansea 0-1 Newcastle: Paul Clement unhappy with Swans display
Clement unhappy with Swansea display
- From the section Football
Swansea boss Paul Clement says his side did not perform to the level he expects in a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at the Liberty Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Newcastle
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 10 September, 22.30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired