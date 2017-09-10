Foolish to write off Celtic against PSG - John Hartson

The superstars of Paris Saint-Germain will be at Celtic Park on Tuesday

Celtic can upset the odds against Paris Saint-Germain in next week's Champions League group opener, says former striker John Hartson.

PSG will bring an array of stars to Glasgow on Tuesday, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Hartson said: "PSG will have over £400m worth of strikers at their disposal and what are Celtic worth defensively?

"It's a no-brainer, we know where the result should go. PSG should win. But you cannot rule Celtic out."

Hartson, 42, played in the Celtic side that reached the Uefa Cup final in 2003 and won three league titles in his five years at the club.

"You would be foolish to write off Celtic at Celtic Park in any game," the ex-Wales international told BBC Scotland.

"Some of the scalps that Celtic have taken at home; Barcelona twice, Manchester United. When that stadium is full, there is nowhere better in world football."

Another former Celtic centre forward, Scott McDonald, agrees his old club are capable of springing a surprise.

"At home in these big occasions, you always feel there is a chance," said the Dundee United player. "You always feel it just might be your night.

"With the mentality in the squad and what [manager] Brendan Rodgers has given them, they are full of belief.

"The bigger the challenge, the better. You always want to prove something at this level. It's a great spotlight for them."

McDonald celebrates his winning goal against AC Milan

McDonald, 34, enjoyed some big European nights in his three seasons at Celtic, including scoring a last-minute winner against AC Milan in 2007.

"I was fortunate enough to play against the former champions each year; we played AC Milan the year after they won it and it was the same against Manchester United and Barcelona," said the Australian.

"I remember bumping into Alessandro Nesta and he chased me for 30 yards. I got booked but I just wanted to let him know I was there.

"You come to Celtic Park and you are in for a game."

McDonald does not think Celtic will progress from a group that also includes Bayern Munich and Anderlecht but has hopes of them dropping into the Europa League.

"This is the best time to get PSG," he said. "It's early in the season, they are getting used to new players and new ideas.

"If Celtic could get something, it would set them up nice for the trip to Anderlecht.

"Finishing third in the group would be a great achievement. Anderlecht are a very good side. They took Manchester United to extra time in the Europa League last season."

Celtic have met PSG once before, suffering a 4-0 aggregate loss in the 1995-96 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Hughes has memories of a tough night against PSG in 1995

John Hughes played in those ties and recalls strong opponents, including Youri Djorkaeff, Rai and former Rangers manager Paul Le Guen.

"We got beaten 1-0 over there," said the ex-Hibs and Inverness CT manager. "Although they were the better team, big Pierre [van Hooijdonk] missed a good chance to make it 1-1.

"You fancy your chances at home but they were a very, very good team.

"Patrice Loko is one of the best strikers I ever played against. Technically, he wasn't great but his movement was outstanding.

"Don't forget they went on to win the tournament that year."