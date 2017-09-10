Scottish Gossip: Celtic, PSG, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee, McFadden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Paris Saint-Germain hitman Julian Draxler has warned Celtic they are about to face "two grenades" in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Tuesday night's Champions League encounter.

The German believes the arrival of two of the best players in the world at the French club - for a combined cost of £364m - will pay dividends in their pursuit of silverware.

Josh Windass is tipping Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos to score 30 goals this season. The Colombian, nicknamed The Buffalo, scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Dundee at Ibrox. "Alfredo is class," says Windass. "The ball always seems to fall to him at the right time and he always seems to put it away." (Various)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has urged the club's supporters not to panic, despite picking up just one point from a possible 15 in the Premiership this season. (Various)

It's almost 10 years to the day since McFadden's winner in Paris

Keeping Neymar quiet in the Champions League match at Celtic Park on Tuesday is key to Celtic's chances of securing a victory against PSG, according to football pundit Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland international James McFadden says he is still asked about his wonder goal against France in a Euro 2008 qualifier in Paris. "It's incredible to say that 10 years on - but it's mad, it really is. I don't think I'll ever get bored of it," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein, in his second spell as Hearts manager, says he will be "feeling more like it" after a few more games in the dugout and is seeking to rediscover his "match sharpness". (Various)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson hasn't abandoned hope of persuading striker Louis Moult to sign a new deal at Fir Park. "Anybody who scores that amount of goals, we do not want them to leave the club," says Robinson. (Various)

Looking ahead to next week's Champions League test against Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists his players "play without fear" irrespective of the opposition. (Various)

Scotland and Cardiff City right-back Callum Paterson is expected to play his first match in 10 months after recovering from a knee injury. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has been sent off in previous derbies when he starred for Porto and Zenit St Petersburg against Benfica and Spartak Moscow, respectively. He also saw red playing for Fenerbahce against Galatasary. However, the Portuguese insists he won't change his playing style in the upcoming Old Firm derby. "You need to fight but you also need to play," he says. (Various)

Scott Sinclair hopes that starring for Celtic in the Champions League could boost his prospects of a first England call-up. "All I can do is keep playing well and the Champions League is 'the stage'. It's just a case of waiting to see what happens." (Various)

Bruno Alves is relishing the prospect of his first Old Firm derby

Metz boss Philippe Hinschberger has warned Celtic they face a formidable task in trying to topple PSG in the Champions League. Following their 5-1 defeat in Ligue 1 last Friday, he said: "Everybody is trying to find a way to beat PSG, but it's almost impossible." Various)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is convinced his side are heading in the right direction - after receiving a pep talk from his illustrious countryman Jose Mourinho. "Talking to him confirmed my belief that I'm on the right track, especially because he is the best," says Caixinha. (Various)