Chelsea v Arsenal

Eden Hazard scored a magnificent solo goal in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge last season

TEAM NEWS

Eden Hazard has fully recovered from a fractured ankle and could make his first Chelsea start of the season.

Captain Gary Cahill might return to the side after impressing in midweek, but midfielder Danny Drinkwater is out with a calf injury until next month.

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is likely to miss out after sustaining a calf problem in the Europa League.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin is missing with a hamstring strain, while Santi Cazorla is still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Arsenal took only nine points from their 10 games against the other top six sides last season. To put that into context, Chelsea took 16 and Liverpool 20 - the Merseysiders were the most successful team in that mini-league.

"In short, Arsenal must do better against their rivals - certainly much better than at Anfield three weeks ago.

"Chelsea have hit their stride after the shock defeat to Burnley and look to be London's most likely title challengers.

"It has been six years since Arsenal avoided defeat at the Bridge - with the Gunners conceding 15 goals and scoring only two along the way. Chelsea will be strong favourites to win again, and take some revenge for their double-denying FA Cup final defeat in May."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I think that Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England and I think that they have a really good squad and want to fight for something important.

"For this reason, I think it is a massive game for us. When you play against Arsenal it is the same as when you play against [Manchester] City, Liverpool, [Manchester] United or Tottenham.

"Arsenal are a big rival. I don't understand why they can't fight for the title."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal boss Arsenal Wenger only ever seems to be a game - or even a half - away from a full-blown crisis, and I think he will have another defeat to contend with this weekend, rather than a repeat of what happened at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won eight of the last 11 Premier League meetings (D2, L1).

The Blues have earned five successive top-flight home victories against Arsenal, with an aggregate score of 15-2.

A sixth consecutive away league defeat against Chelsea would represent Arsenal's worst run against a club since losing seven in a row to Liverpool between 1981 and 1988.

Arsenal have kept only one Premier League clean sheet in their last 18 games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea have scored in their last 23 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

They are also unbeaten in 26 top-flight home matches played on a Sunday (W19, D7).

Alvaro Morata's three Premier League goals and two assists this season have all come via his head.

Eden Hazard has scored in three of his last four home Premier League games against Arsenal.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their first three away games of a league season for the first time since 1954.

The Gunners could also go three top-flight away matches without a goal for the first time since 1994-95.

Danny Welbeck has three goals in four Premier League appearances this season, after netting just two in 16 games last term.

This is Arsene Wenger's 59th match against Chelsea, the club he has faced the most during his time in England.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 56% Probability of away win: 19%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.