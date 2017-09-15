Manchester United v Everton

Romelu Lukaku faces former club Everton for the first time since joining Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will start a Premier League game without Paul Pogba for the first time this season after he was sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ander Herrera could come into midfield, while Luke Shaw is also available.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has no new injury concerns but may make changes following consecutive defeats.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to partner Wayne Rooney in attack, while Ademola Lookman is also in contention.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Wayne Rooney's return to Old Trafford: "I think he will get a welcome he deserves.

"Sometimes in England the word legend comes too easy. Not in this case. Trophies, goals, one of the most important players at Man United.

"The stadium will show him the respect he deserves."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "You can always complain about young talents of 18, 19 years old but I think it's the time for the experienced players to stand up.

"I'm worried with what I saw on Thursday [against Atalanta].

"I wasn't so worried after Chelsea, it started with the reaction in the second half against Tottenham - that 45 minutes and the first 45 minutes on Thursday, I think there are enough reasons to be worried."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure Everton forward Wayne Rooney will get a warm reception on his return to Old Trafford, but I don't see him having much to smile about in terms of the result.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former triathlon world champion Non Stanford

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 18 and lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton.

The Toffees' record of 33 defeats in this fixture is their worst against a Premier League rival.

United could equal the Premier League record of wins against a single opponent, matching their 34 victories against Aston Villa.

Both matches last season finished 1-1. There has never been three straight draws between the sides in the Premier League.

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in 32 home matches in all competitions, winning 21.

They could win their opening three home league matches for the first time since 2011-12.

Jose Mourinho's three Premier League titles all came after four opening wins - United drew against Stoke in their fourth game last time out.

If Romelu Lukaku scores he will become the fourth youngest striker to reach 90 goals in the Premier League, after Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Two Lukaku goals against Everton would make him the first United player to score six times in his opening five Premier League appearances for the club.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made a league-high five assists this season - no one else managed more than two prior to the latest round of matches.

Everton

Everton have only mustered seven goal attempts on target this season, the worst tally in the division.

They have only won one Premier League away match in 2017.

The Toffees could remain winless in 11 league matches on the road for the first time in 13 years.

Ronald Koeman has gone five games unbeaten against Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager's longest winless run against any opponent.

Koeman could become only the third manager after Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone to win multiple away matches versus Mourinho.

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading scorer in all competitions with 253 goals.

Rooney lost all four appearances and failed to score against United during his first spell at Everton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 75% Probability of away win: 8%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.