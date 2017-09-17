Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 17Blair
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 8Mason
- 12Whiteman
- 7Kongolo
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 11Williams
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 18Toffolo
- 19May
- 20Garratt
- 27Ben Khemis
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 5Wallace
- 23McArdle
- 3Townsend
- 19Holmes
- 12Bishop
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9Madden
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 8Mantom
- 10van Veen
- 14Hopper
- 16Adelakun
- 21Burgess
- 22Sutton
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- David Webb
