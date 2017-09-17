League One
Doncaster0Scunthorpe0

Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 17Blair
  • 15Wright
  • 6Butler
  • 8Mason
  • 12Whiteman
  • 7Kongolo
  • 10Rowe
  • 26Coppinger
  • 11Williams
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 13Marosi
  • 14Mandeville
  • 18Toffolo
  • 19May
  • 20Garratt
  • 27Ben Khemis

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Wallace
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Townsend
  • 19Holmes
  • 12Bishop
  • 6Ojo
  • 11Morris
  • 9Madden
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 8Mantom
  • 10van Veen
  • 14Hopper
  • 16Adelakun
  • 21Burgess
  • 22Sutton
  • 31Watson
Referee:
David Webb

Live Text

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury8710125722
2Peterborough8521168817
3Bradford8521159617
4Blackpool8521148617
5Wigan75111431116
6Charlton85031311215
7Scunthorpe834183513
8Fleetwood74121211113
9Rotherham84041510512
10Oxford Utd8332138512
11Blackburn7403117412
12Portsmouth83231110111
13MK Dons8314711-410
14Walsall82331115-49
15Bristol Rovers83051218-69
16Wimbledon822458-38
17Doncaster814379-27
18Northampton7214813-57
19Southend8143915-67
20Gillingham8134611-56
21Rochdale8134713-66
22Bury8125814-65
23Plymouth8125613-75
24Oldham81161118-74
View full League One table

