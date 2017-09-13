Real Madrid v Apoel Nicosia
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Basel
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Paris SG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Bayern Mun
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Atl Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Roma
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|FK Qarabag
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Monaco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Apoel Nic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bor Dortmd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
