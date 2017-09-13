Champions League - Group H
Real Madrid19:45Apoel Nic
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Apoel Nicosia

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Man Utd11003033
    2CSKA11002113
    3Benfica100112-10
    4Basel100103-30

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Paris SG11005053
    2Bayern Mun11003033
    3Anderlecht100103-30
    4Celtic100105-50

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea11006063
    2Atl Madrid10100001
    3Roma10100001
    4FK Qarabag100106-60

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona11003033
    2Sporting11003213
    3Olympiakos100123-10
    4Juventus100103-30

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool00000000
    2NK Maribor00000000
    3Sevilla00000000
    4Spartak Moscow00000000

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Feyenoord00000000
    2Man City00000000
    3Napoli00000000
    4Shakt Donsk00000000

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Besiktas00000000
    2FC Porto00000000
    3Monaco00000000
    4RB Leipzig00000000

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic00000000
    2Bor Dortmd00000000
    3Real Madrid00000000
    4Tottenham00000000
