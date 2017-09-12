Champions League - Group E
Liverpool19:45Sevilla
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho's only two games this season have been for Brazil, scoring in his first one against Ecuador

Philippe Coutinho could play his first Liverpool game of the season against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Coutinho, who tried to force a move to Barcelona by putting in a transfer request in August, missed his club's first five games with a back injury.

Despite playing twice for Brazil, the forward was left out of Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

"We thought it best to give him three or four days proper training," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

"He came back from a long flight, after two substitute appearances and three weeks without training.

"We play on Wednesday, we play on Saturday, we play, play, play, play, play. I will have the situation all the time now over the next three or four weeks."

Coutinho's fellow forward Sadio Mane will be available despite his sending off at Manchester City on Saturday, as his three-game ban only applies to English games.

Sevilla are unbeaten this season, coming through a Champions League play-off against Istanbul Basaksehir and picking up seven points from three La Liga games.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool and Sevilla's only previous encounter came in the final of the 2016 Europa League. The Andalucians won 3-1.

Liverpool

  • This is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the last eight seasons.
  • The Reds have not reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008-09, when they were eliminated by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
  • Liverpool have won the European Cup on five occasions, more than any other English side.
  • They have won their opening group game in each of their last three Champions League appearances. However, they have failed to win any of their last five group games in the competition (D2 L3).
  • The Merseyside club beat Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate to reach this season's Champions League group stages.
  • Jurgen Klopp has reached the knockout stages in three of his four Champions League campaigns, all with Borussia Dortmund. He was a beaten finalist in 2013.

Sevilla

  • Sevilla are taking part in their fifth Champions League campaign. They have gone past the group stages in three of their four previous appearances but never further than the round of 16.
  • They beat Istanbul Basaksehir 4-3 on aggregate to reach this season's Champions League group stages.
  • The La Liga side have only lost two of their last nine Champions League games (W5 D2).
  • Only Marco Verratti (479) completed more passes than Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi (459) in last season's Champions League group stages.
  • This is Eduardo Berizzo's first Champions League appearance as manager. He took Celta Vigo to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season in his only previous European campaign as head coach.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 13th September 2017

    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Basel00000000
    2Benfica00000000
    3CSKA00000000
    4Man Utd00000000

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic00000000
    2Bayern Mun00000000
    3Paris SG00000000
    4Anderlecht00000000

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Atl Madrid00000000
    2Chelsea00000000
    3FK Qarabag00000000
    4Roma00000000

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona00000000
    2Juventus00000000
    3Olympiakos00000000
    4Sporting00000000

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool00000000
    2NK Maribor00000000
    3Sevilla00000000
    4Spartak Moscow00000000

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Feyenoord00000000
    2Man City00000000
    3Napoli00000000
    4Shakt Donsk00000000

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Besiktas00000000
    2FC Porto00000000
    3Monaco00000000
    4RB Leipzig00000000

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic00000000
    2Bor Dortmd00000000
    3Real Madrid00000000
    4Tottenham00000000
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Playing rugby outside

    Rugbytots - Oxted
    Rugbytot running with the ball.

    Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired