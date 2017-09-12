Liverpool v Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho's only two games this season have been for Brazil, scoring in his first one against Ecuador

Philippe Coutinho could play his first Liverpool game of the season against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Coutinho, who tried to force a move to Barcelona by putting in a transfer request in August, missed his club's first five games with a back injury.

Despite playing twice for Brazil, the forward was left out of Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

"We thought it best to give him three or four days proper training," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

"He came back from a long flight, after two substitute appearances and three weeks without training.

"We play on Wednesday, we play on Saturday, we play, play, play, play, play. I will have the situation all the time now over the next three or four weeks."

Coutinho's fellow forward Sadio Mane will be available despite his sending off at Manchester City on Saturday, as his three-game ban only applies to English games.

Sevilla are unbeaten this season, coming through a Champions League play-off against Istanbul Basaksehir and picking up seven points from three La Liga games.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool and Sevilla's only previous encounter came in the final of the 2016 Europa League. The Andalucians won 3-1.

Liverpool

This is Liverpool's 10th Champions League campaign, and only their second appearance in the group stages in the last eight seasons.

The Reds have not reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2008-09, when they were eliminated by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have won the European Cup on five occasions, more than any other English side.

They have won their opening group game in each of their last three Champions League appearances. However, they have failed to win any of their last five group games in the competition (D2 L3).

The Merseyside club beat Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate to reach this season's Champions League group stages.

Jurgen Klopp has reached the knockout stages in three of his four Champions League campaigns, all with Borussia Dortmund. He was a beaten finalist in 2013.

Sevilla